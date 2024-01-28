The Godzilla Minus One director discusses comparisons and current landscape.

Director Takashi Yamazaki talked about several nuclear-related coincidences with the release of Godzilla Minus One.

Despite being released the same year as Oppenheimer, which is about the father of the atomic bomb, the giant beast is somewhat relatable to this time in history, MovieMaker reveals in a new interview with the filmmaker.

He started by discussing how we're on high alert more than ever.

“I think the threat of nuclear warfare is almost at its highest right now in recent years than in any other year that most of us have been alive,” Tamazaki said. “And in some ways, the original 1954 Godzilla was created with that same backdrop in the wake of World War II, asking what it means for these superpowers to develop so many nuclear warheads.”

When comparing his movie to Oppenheimer, he said, “I think the fear and threat of it is certainly real, but the timely relevance of the thematic elements are quite striking.”

One thing that wasn't similar to Oppenheimer was the budget. The director worked with an unreal low amount for such a spectacular movie that “was less than $15 million” to make.

Takashi Yamazaki said, “We employed a lot of methods that we've used in the past with our VFX studio Shirogumi. We combined different techniques to create this illusion of reality. Anytime we have humans in a shot, we built out a practical set, however small, immediately surrounding the people. We extend whatever it is that's happening in their environments using CG and green screens.”

Like an atomic bomb, Godzilla Minus One blew up at the box office, with $102 million grossed worldwide.