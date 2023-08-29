A new F1 23 patch launches today, adding new AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo. Additionally, the F1 23 update addresses multiple gameplay issues and bugs to improve the experience. Since the game's launch earlier this Summer, Codemasters' has implemented multiple F1 23 updates by gathering community feedback to improve the game. This new F1 23 update is one of the first of many to create the best Formula One gaming experience possible.

The latest #F123 patch is rolling out now across all platforms 🛠 Here are the changes and additions going into this update, including the launch of #ProChallenge and the revised #SingaporeGP layout ⏩ For the full notes, click here 👉https://t.co/JnksbV2Jj2 — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) August 29, 2023

Obviously, the biggest new change to the patch includes the addition of Daniel Ricciardo, who replaced Nyck De Vries as the new starting driver for AlphaTauri. While Ricciardo missed the Dutch Grand Prix due to injury, he aims to make a splash with his new team and bring a ray of hope to a disappointing season for AlphaTauri. Liam Lawson took his place and finished 13th, two spots ahead of Yuki Tsunoda.

Additionally, the update adds a new challenge event type in F1 World, an updated track layout for Marina Bay Street Circuit, and multiple gameplay fixes.

F1 23 launched earlier this year on June 16th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It's the third Formula One simulation published by EA Sports since F1 2021.

IMPORTANT: Daniel Ricciardo and Nyck De Vries change will only occur in new Career saves.

EA Sports uploaded the full patch notes. For more gaming and Formula One news, visit ClutchPoints. Without further ado, check below for all the latest on F1 23 Patch 1.10. The notes include everything new with the game starting August 29th.

F1 23 Patch 1.10 Official Notes