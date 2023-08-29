A new F1 23 patch launches today, adding new AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo. Additionally, the F1 23 update addresses multiple gameplay issues and bugs to improve the experience. Since the game's launch earlier this Summer, Codemasters' has implemented multiple F1 23 updates by gathering community feedback to improve the game. This new F1 23 update is one of the first of many to create the best Formula One gaming experience possible.
The latest #F123 patch is rolling out now across all platforms 🛠
Here are the changes and additions going into this update, including the launch of #ProChallenge and the revised #SingaporeGP layout ⏩
For the full notes, click here 👉https://t.co/JnksbV2Jj2
— EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) August 29, 2023
Obviously, the biggest new change to the patch includes the addition of Daniel Ricciardo, who replaced Nyck De Vries as the new starting driver for AlphaTauri. While Ricciardo missed the Dutch Grand Prix due to injury, he aims to make a splash with his new team and bring a ray of hope to a disappointing season for AlphaTauri. Liam Lawson took his place and finished 13th, two spots ahead of Yuki Tsunoda.
Additionally, the update adds a new challenge event type in F1 World, an updated track layout for Marina Bay Street Circuit, and multiple gameplay fixes.
F1 23 launched earlier this year on June 16th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It's the third Formula One simulation published by EA Sports since F1 2021.
IMPORTANT: Daniel Ricciardo and Nyck De Vries change will only occur in new Career saves.
IMPORTANT: Daniel Ricciardo and Nyck De Vries change will only occur in new Career saves.

EA Sports uploaded the full patch notes. Without further ado, check below for all the latest on F1 23 Patch 1.10. The notes include everything new with the game starting August 29th.
F1 23 Patch 1.10 Official Notes
- Addition of Daniel Ricciardo to Scuderia AlphaTauri and driver market*
- Removal of Nyck De Vries ” ”
- Improvements to the performance of McLaren to accurately represent the F1® 2023 season
- Addition of F1® Pro Challenge event type in F1® World
- Marina Bay Street Circuit (Singapore Grand Prix) has been updated to the 2023 track layout
- Based on player feedback, corner cutting has been set to ‘Strict' in Ranked sessions
- Fixed issue where a post process effect was causing blurring at mid to long range distances
- Fixed issue where sponsor boards would be blacked out at Singapore
- Fixed issue where players were unable to connect to F1® World after joining a Ranked session
- Fixed issue where Brightness, Contrast, and Saturation would not work with HDR enabled in Photo Mode
- Fixed issue where, in certain conditions, pixelation could be seen around the halo in cockpit view
- Fixed issue where AI drivers can occasionally appear as DNF and achieve a unrealistic fastest lap time despite completing the race
- Fixed issue where force feedback levels were too low on the Logitech Pro Wheel
- Fixed issue where the F1® logo was stretched in spectator mode
- Fixed issue where speed line artefacts could appear when looking backwards during races in ‘Very Wet' weather conditions
- Fixed issue where custom setups were still allowed even if the ‘Preset Only' option was selected in Multiplayer
- Fixed issue where lap or sector times could be inconsistent between different screens and UDP data
- Fixed issue where RPM lights would only light up red instead of multicoloured on Fanatec DD2 wheels
- Fixed issue where cars could collide in certain conditions during broadcast formation lap
- Fixed issue where all drivers of the F1® World Car would have a black race suit if Equal Performance is enabled in Grand Prix
- General Stability Improvements
- Various Minor Fixes