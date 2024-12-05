The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a tight race with the Atlanta Falcons over the next five weeks. Both teams are 6-6 heading into Week 14 and are tied at the top of the NFC South standings. There will most likely only be one team representing the division in the playoffs, so winning the division title is the ultimate prize.

Thankfully the Buccaneers are trending in the right direction while the Falcons are doing the exact opposite. Tampa Bay is on a two-game winning streak, whereas Atlanta is on a three-game losing streak. This has put the Buccaneers in prime position to steal the division away from the Falcons. They will have to do so with a better schedule, as the Falcons bested the Buccaneers twice earlier this year.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Week 14 matchup with the lowly Raiders. This looks like an easy win on paper for Tampa Bay, as Las Vegas has been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. It does not help that Gardner Minshew is injured for the rest of the season.

Can the Buccaneers get a much-needed win against the Raiders on Sunday? Or will Tampa Bay fall victim to the dreaded “trap game”?

Below are three Buccaneers bold predictions ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Raiders.

Baker Mayfield plays, isn't sacked and doesn't throw interception against Raiders

Baker Mayfield is having an incredible 2024 campaign to match his 2023 breakout season.

Mayfield has thrown for 3,034 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 12 games played this year. He is maintaining a 70.8 completion percentage on the season, which is by far the best of his career.

The Buccaneers got a scare in Week 13 when they feared that Mayfield suffered an Achilles injury. However, he was able to return to the game and secure a 26-23 overtime victory. Thankfully, Mayfield practiced on Wednesday and it seems like the path is clear for him to play against the Raiders.

I believe that Mayfield will be good to go for Sunday's game. He may not be in peak physical form, but he will be ready to do enough to will the Buccaneers to another win.

My prediction: Baker Mayfield will play a clean game against the Raiders. He will not be sacked and will not throw an interception. This would be quite a feat considering the Raiders have a solid defense headlined by superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby. To accomplish this, I see the Buccaneers leaning heavily on their running attack and building play-action and bootleg passes off of it. Speaking of…

Bucky Irving, Rachaad White gash Raiders' defense on the ground

The Buccaneers have a surprisingly-fearsome rushing attack. Rookie Bucky Irving has taken over Tampa Bay's backfield as the lead back. But Rachaad White is still in the picture and Sean Tucker still gets the occasional carry or two.

Irving is having an excellent season, especially after starting the year as the second back in a rotation with White. Irving has 133 carries for 732 yards and six touchdowns through 12 weeks. He had a true breakout game in Week 13 with 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers would be wise to recognize that running the ball down the Raiders' throat is their clearest path to a win.

My prediction: Bucky Irving and Rachaad White will combine for over 150 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown against the Raiders. They will also combine for at least 45 receiving yards, serving as an extension of the run game. The Buccaneers have a great chance to win this game if they can find success rushing the ball and controlling the clock.

Buccaneers force at least two turnovers, including an interception from Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay has one of the most underrated defenses in the NFL this season. The Buccaneers fly around the field on defense and hold up well in zone coverage.

They should have an easy time against Las Vegas' pop-gun offense. Aidan O'Connell is expected to be the starter, though he was not on the field for the start of Thursday's practice. If he is unavailable, the starting job will fall to backup Desmond Ridder.

All of this adds up to a golden opportunity for Tampa Bay to shut down Las Vegas' offense and run up the score themselves.

My prediction: the Buccaneers will take full advantage of Aidan O'Connell starting for the Raiders. Tampa Bay will force at least two turnovers in this game, including one interception from safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The same will be true if Ridder ends up starting, though the Raiders may attempt a more conservative offense.