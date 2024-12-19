ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again for our coverage of Week 16 in the NFL as we're set to bring you our betting predictions and picks for this upcoming tilt between hot NFC teams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) will visit the Dallas Cowboys (6-8) as both teams look for consecutive wins. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Cowboys prediction and pick.

Buccaneers-Cowboys Last Game – Matchup History

The Buccaneers and Cowboys last met in an NFC Wild Card matchup in 2023 where the Cowboys earned the win 31-14. Leading 18-0 at halftime, Dak Prescott had a sensational showing with 305 yards passing and four touchdowns with no interceptions. It was notably Tom Brady's last career game as the Buccaneers' hopeful season was cut short. With two new quarterbacks under center and the Bucs favored in this matchup, we could be in for some more surprises as the season nears its end.

Overall Series: Dallas Cowboys lead the all-time series 16-6.

Here are the Buccaneers-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Cowboys Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -198

Dallas Cowboys: +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +166

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers most recently took down the Los Angeles Chargers 40-17 to mark their fourth-consecutive victory. After losing four-straight and putting their Wild Card chances in jeopardy, they now stand to win their last three games as betting favorites and make one final run at the playoffs. Both Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans have been playing at an all-time level and their recent uptick in production could be what leads this team into the postseason.

Baker Mayfield is ranking in the NFL's top-five in terms of most passing categories and he's easily having the best year of his NFL career. Running back Bucky Irving has also been on fire throughout this recent winning streak, totaling over 100 yards rushing in two of their last three games. This Cowboys defense has been susceptible to big plays this season, so expect the Buccaneers to consistently attack through the air and on the ground looking for either Evans or Irving to break free for big chunk plays.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dallas Cowboys earned a resilient 30-14 win over the Carolina Panthers last week, marking their third win in their last four games. Since stepping in for Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush has thrown for an impressive 1,400 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He threw for three touchdowns and no picks against the Panthers and if he's able to take care of the football, he's the perfect game manager the Cowboys need to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers. We've seen receiver KaVontae Turpin take a massive leap forward this season and his usage in the short underneath routes opens up the possibility for him to break loose and make plays after the catch.

The Cowboys are also seeing CeeDee Lamb return to his Wide Receiver No. 1 form over the last few games, tallying a touchdown in their last two appearances. He'll have an advantageous matchup against the Bucs this week and should be able to find the end zone once again in what should be a high-scoring affair. Cooper Rush will need all the time he can get against the stout Tampa Bay pass rush, but he should be able to hand the ball off to Rico Dowdle as they try to slash this defense from the inside out.

Final Buccaneers-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

We should have another exciting meeting between these two teams and despite what their records have been this season, both sides are capable of playing better than their record indicates. The Cowboys have seriously struggled at home this year, posting a 1-6 record while Tampa Bay has gone 5-2 on the road.

Given the last few games, we have to give the offensive edge to the Buccaneers for how well Baker Mayfield has been playing. If they find themselves in a shootout during this one, we like the Buccaneers' chances to outlast the Cowboys in a back-and-forth scoring battle. We've also seen Tampa Bay play well in the fourth quarter this season and given what they're playing for, we'll side with the Bucs for our final prediction.

Final Buccaneers-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3.5 (-118)