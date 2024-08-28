ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tatjana Maria takes on Coco Gauff in the 2024 U.S. Open. Our 2024 U.S. Open odds series has our Maria Gauff prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Maria Gauff.

It was a great start to the US Open for Coco Gauff on Monday. She could not have asked for a better match against Varvara Gracheva. After a very brief hiccup at the beginning of the match, Gauff dominated, running away with a 6-2, 6-0 rout that, in all likelihood, most people did not expect. Let's remember that Gauff lost early at Wimbledon and then went to Paris for the Olympics and came away with zero medals in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. She was frustrated and not in a good place. The limitations of her game — chiefly her forehand — were exposed. A player who has had such a richly successful career at such a young age was bound to run into a rough patch. Gauff found it. She didn't want to, but this is the life of a pro tennis player. Every elite player has these stretches; it's how they respond to them which reveals how great they are.

Gauff's strong first-round match doesn't necessarily mean she should suddenly be considered the favorite to win the tournament — that is still Aryna Sabalenka — but the encouraging first-round performance at least offers some evidence that Gauff might be in the process of restoring her game and finding more confidence. In New York, where she is the crowd favorite, she could be able to ride the wave of home-nation support and go deeper in this tournament than many tennis experts think. Let's see what happens in round two as she tries to build momentum heading into the weekend.

Here are the Tatjana Maria-Coco Gauff U.S. Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

U.S. Open Odds: Tatjana Maria-Coco Gauff Odds

Game Spread:

Maria +7.5: -126

Gauff -7.5: -108

Moneyline:

Maria +1600

Gauff -4500

To Win First Set:

Maria +940

Gauff -1600

Total Games In Match:

Over 16.5: -134

Under 16.5: +102

Total Games Won:

Maria over 4.5: -136

Maria under 4.5: +102

Gauff over 12.5: +230

Gauff under 12.5: -330

How to Watch U.S. Open

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Stream: ( free trial)

Why Tatjana Maria Will Win

Gauff was excellent in the first round, no doubt about it. That performance is probably the reason why the match here against Maria is priced the way it is. If Gauff had beaten Gracheva 6-3, 6-3, the game spread might be 6.5 instead of 7.5. Because Gauff won that match by 10 games (12-2), she is giving one more game against Maria. That one game could be decisive in terms of a spread bet.

Maria is not going to win this match straight up, but to cover, all Maria has to do is win five games, most likely in a combination of three games in one set and two in the other. It is unusual — but not unheard of — for a player to lose 6-0, 7-5 (five games won) or 6-1, 6-4 (five games won). As long as Maria wins at least two games in each set and gets three in one of those two sets, she covers. Is Gauff going to dominate another match? A player has to be near perfect to win 6-2, 6-2 or better. Gauff could win 6-2, 6-3 and play great; it's hard to win matches the way Gauff did on Monday. The laws of averages say she won't do it back to back.

Why Coco Gauff Will Win

Gauff has to feel great after round one. She could simply carry her confidence into round two and keep the steamroller going.

Final Tatjana Maria-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick

Gauff tailing off and winning by six or seven games seems like the right outcome, but after seeing her roll in round one, we are going to pass on this match.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Tatjana Maria-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick: Maria +7.5