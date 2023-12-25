It's a Swiftmas miracle! Taylor Swift and her whole family come out to watch Travis Kelce for Christmas!

Swifties are truly getting what they want for Christmas this year — the chance to see Taylor Swift and her entire immediate family at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. It's a Swiftmas miracle!

It makes sense, as Taylor would naturally want to spend the Christmas holiday with her family. But it's also her first Christmas as a couple with Travis Kelce which is a pret-ty, pret-ty pret-ty big deal (not sure why I went with a non-Christmas celebrator like Larry David as a reference point there, but let's just accept it and move on).

Anyway, what's a girl to do when her boyfriend is working on Christmas and wants her there to watch him, but she's also got a family to spend the holiday with? Well bring them along of course! Swifties were greeted to the ultimate suite treat of not only Taylor, but also Taylor's mom Andrea Swift! Where my fellow Andries at?! It's mom's first time up in the box and it was rockin'!

And then, he's been to games before but never with his ex-wife Andrea there, it's… Taylor's dad Scott Swift! Is it too much to hope that watching the Chiefs together and seeing how happy Taylor and Travis are as a couple might bring Andrea and Scott back together for Christmas? Yes, yes it is. That's a prop bet I'm not willing to take. Even Hallmark Channel isn't buying these two ever ever getting back together — and they used to run a Christmas Tree farm when they were married, which is the greatest Hallmark movie backstory ever.

But hey, it's all good because younger brother Austin Swift is also there! Taylor's probably giving her little brother noogies around the suite as Scott and Andrea yell at them to “Knock it off, you kids! It's Christmas!” Or not, and they're both acting like age-appropriate adults who happen to be brother and sister. Either way, it's awesome.

Sorry to let my imagination run wild. It's just… the entire Swift family — Taylor Swift, Andrea Swift, Scott Swift and Austin Swift — is together on live national TV on Christmas to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play an atrocious football game (through three and a half quarters at least). Now if that isn't a heartwarming holiday tale, I don't know what is! Merry Swiftmas to all and to all a good night (except for Andy Reid, 'cause again, the Chiefs look awful)!