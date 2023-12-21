Travis Kelce is calling out fans that were booing Taylor Swift at his last game against the New England Patriots.

Travis Kelce is not having it. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is calling out fans who thought it was okay to boo his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, at his last game. The tight end spoke about the incident on his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights. However, he said despite the booing, the crowd still went wild for her.

“I'll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Travis gushed on the podcast. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

“They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f—king screaming at Taylor,” Travis continued. “I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards.'”

Kansas City Chiefs' win 27-17 against the Patriots stopped their brief two-game losing streak. On Dec. 10, they lost against the Buffalo Bills 20-17, and on Dec. 3, they lost against the Green Bay Packers 27-19.

“Shout-out to the Patriots, New England,” Travis said. “Taylor’s on board, she’s on record saying that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her is just kinda I guess showing her some love, so shout-out to the Patriots for doing that.”

Taylor Swift Talks About Travis Kelce Romance For The First Time

Swift was TIME's Person of the Year, and she spoke about the “Brads and Chads” who were seemingly upset she was attending the games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”