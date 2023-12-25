Taylor Swift is in attendance for Travis Kelce's Chiefs Christmas game and she came in the holiday spirit.

For those hoping it'd be a Swift Christmas in Kansas City for the Chiefs game today, it's going to be a very Merry Swiftmas! Taylor Swift was seen in her usual spot in Travis Kelce's private suite to watch the game, complete with Travis Kelce-themed Christmas attire (as if there was any doubt).

Swift also brought along her mom Andrea Swift to the game for the first time. Her parents are divorced but her dad Scott Swift is supposedly in attendance as well. But enough about her family members, let's get to what's really important on Christmas — what she wore to watch a football game!

Swift rocked a black and gray plaid miniskirt, red sweater, black tights, Swift fave black heeled loafers and a black bomber jacket from, according to People, her friend Gigi Hadid's brand Guest in Residence.

And then, undoubtedly realizing that having to watch anyone play the Raiders on Christmas Day is like getting a lump of coal as a present, Swift also gifted viewers with a Christmas day miracle once she got into the suite — a friggin' adorable Santa hat with Kelce's number “87” on it. Is your mind blown yet???

It should be! Unfortunately the Swift sighting did not do anything to help the Chiefs moribund offense in the first half, as Kansas City finds itself losing to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders 17-7 at halftime. Hopefully for Taylor Swift‘s sake, Travis Kelce will pull out a Christmas miracle in the second half (you gotta make a good first football game impression with her mom there, brah).