ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Taylor Fritz plays Gael Monfils at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Fritz Monfils prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Fritz-Monfils.

The men's Australian Open is making headlines for a number of reasons. One is that Jannik Sinner is the defending champion while dealing with an off-court dispute about his use of a banned substance which could imperil future years of his career. A hearing is scheduled for later this year. Another big story is that Novak Djokovic is being coached by Andy Murray, with the 37-year-old Serbian legend trying to build back his game and losing sets in each of his first two matches in Melbourne. We have seen a number of high-profile players crash out early in this event. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev have all been taken out. This thins out the pool of players with a realistic shot to go deep in this tournament.

Maybe this is Taylor Fritz's time to make a move.

Fritz already did make a move at last September's U.S. Open. He reached the final and achieved a first-ever appearance in a major-tournament championship match. That deep run in New York is what helped him to get a No. 4 seed at this Australian Open. Being a higher seed is supposed to mean a more favorable path to the semifinals, final, and title. So far, Fritz has made very quick work of his first two matches and is an in-form player. Not many players have been better than Fritz through two rounds. The American is breathing confidence and has every reason to think that in a week, he will still be playing and will be one of a handful of players with a shot at this championship.

Can veteran Gael Monfils pull the upset? Monfils has never played in a major final, but he has come close to doing so a few times. The Frenchman is in a better place — mentally and physically — than he was a few years ago. Some of his most painful and frustrating moments have come at the Australian Open. This year, Monfils is more optimistic and playing better tennis. Let's see how much he can trouble Fritz, who is thriving but is nevertheless unaccostomed to being a contender to make a run to the final of a major. This is still relatively new for the American. Monfils in an underdog role can be dangerous.

Here are the Fritz-Monfils Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Fritz-Monfils Odds

Game Spread:

Fritz -5.5 (-144)

Monfils +5.5 (+108)

Moneyline:

Fritz -780

Monfils +530

To Win First Set:

Fritz -300

Monfils +230

Total Games In Match:

Over 35.5 (-118)

Under 35.5 (-112)

Total Games Won:

Fritz over 20.5 (-106)

Fritz under 20.5 (-126)

Monfils over 15.5 (-118)

Monfils under 15.5 (-112)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Taylor Fritz Will Win

Taylor Fritz has played strong tennis at the start of this Australian Open. He is a better player than Gael Monfils and now has the mindset of a top player. Fritz needed time to look the part of a big dog, someone who would routinely take care of business in matches he is expected to win. Fritz is now at that point.

Why Gael Monfils Will Win

Monfils has nothing to lose. He is enjoying his tennis and can play freely. He does not live under the same pressure which often harmed his career — and his mental outlook — in the past. Monfils is not constrained in the later stages of his career, and that makes a huge positive difference for him.

Final Fritz-Monfils Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Fritz, but just about any pro-Fritz prop gets blown up if Monfils merely wins one set. Fritz under 20.5 games is probably the best play if you think this will be a straight-set win for him, but we officially recommend you stay away from this match.

Final Fritz-Monfils Prediction & Pick: Fritz under 20.5 total games