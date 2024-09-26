ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis continues on the prelims in the bantamweight division between Taylor Lapilus and Vince Morales. Lapilus was able to bounce back with a win in his last fight via unanimous decision as he comes into his fourth fight in his second stint with the UFC meanwhile, Morales put together a five-fight winning streak after being released from the UFC back in 2022 which set him up with this short notice opportunity. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lapilus-Morales prediction and pick.

Taylor Lapilus (20-4) kicked off his second stint in the UFC with a decision victory over Caolan Loughran only to drop his next fight against the surging Farid Basharat. He got back into the win column after a dominant showing against Cody Stamann in July. Lapilus will get to welcome back Vince Morales to the Octagon as he searches for his second win in a row this weekend in Paris, France.

Vince Morales (16-7) had a tough first stint in the UFC going against fighters like Yadong Song, Chris Gutierrez, Jonathan Martinez, and Miles Johns which resulted in a 3-5 record before his eventual release. He then went back to the drawing board and turned a new leaf as he each of his next five fights with three of those coming by finish and most recently finishing former UFC and TUF bantamweight Hunter Azure less than a month ago. Morales will be looking for redemption when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend to take on Taylor Lapilus at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Taylor Lapilus-Vince Morales Odds

Taylor Lapilus: -360

Vince Morales: +285

Over 2.5 rounds: -345

Under 2.5 rounds: +250

Why Taylor Lapilus Will Win

Taylor Lapilus is poised to secure a victory against Vince Morales at UFC Paris this weekend, showcasing his superior striking skills and overall fight IQ. The French bantamweight’s technical prowess and calculated approach in the octagon give him a significant edge over his opponent.

Lapilus boasts impressive footwork and distance management, allowing him to control the pace of the fight and dictate where the action takes place. His ability to pop in and out of range while landing precise strikes will likely frustrate Morales, who tends to rely more on power punches. This contrast in styles favors Lapilus, as he can accumulate damage without exposing himself to unnecessary risks.

Furthermore, Lapilus’ takedown defense is a crucial factor in this matchup. With a strong ability to stuff takedowns and maintain the fight on the feet, he can neutralize any wrestling advantage Morales might possess. This will force Morales into a striking contest, where Lapilus holds a clear advantage.

The Frenchman’s recent performance against Cody Stamann demonstrated his improved striking volume and defensive skills. This evolution in his game makes him an even more formidable opponent, capable of outworking Morales over three rounds if necessary.

While Morales has shown improvement during his time away from the UFC, winning five straight fights on the regional scene, the step up in competition against Lapilus may prove too steep. Lapilus’ experience against higher-caliber opponents in the UFC gives him a mental edge and better preparation for this level of competition.

Lapilus’ technical striking, defensive acumen, and fight IQ should allow him to outpoint Morales and secure a decisive victory, likely via unanimous decision. The home crowd advantage in Paris will only serve to bolster Lapilus’ performance, making him the clear favorite in this exciting bantamweight clash.

Why Vince Morales Will Win

Vince Morales is poised to make a triumphant return to the UFC this weekend in Paris, where he’ll face Taylor Lapilus in a compelling bantamweight matchup. After a stellar run on the regional circuit, Morales has earned his second chance in the world’s premier MMA organization, and he’s primed to make the most of it.

Since his UFC release, Morales has been on a tear, winning five straight fights with three finishes. This impressive streak demonstrates his growth as a fighter and his renewed focus. His recent submission victory over former UFC bantamweight Hunter Azure showcases his evolving skill set and ability to finish fights in multiple ways.

Morales’ time away from the UFC has allowed him to develop his game without the pressure of the big stage. He’s now a more complete fighter, blending improved striking with a dangerous ground game. His recent Peruvian necktie submission, which he’s dubbed the “Vinchuvian necktie,” adds an element of unpredictability to his arsenal.

While Lapilus is known for his technical striking and footwork, Morales’ wrestling and grappling could be the x-factor in this fight. If he can close the distance and secure takedowns, he could neutralize Lapilus’ striking advantage and control the fight on the ground. Morales’ mindset has also shifted significantly. He’s no longer fighting not to lose, but approaching each bout with a more aggressive, finish-oriented style. This mental transformation could be the key to overwhelming Lapilus, who tends to be a more patient, counter-striking fighter.

With his renewed confidence, diverse skill set, and the motivation of a second chance in the UFC, Vince Morales is well-positioned to upset Taylor Lapilus and announce his return to the big leagues in emphatic fashion.

Final Taylor Lapilus-Vince Morales Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing bantamweight clash at UFC Paris, Taylor Lapilus and Vince Morales are set to deliver an exciting contest. Lapilus’ technical striking and footwork will likely give him an early advantage, allowing him to score points from range. However, Morales’ improved wrestling and ground game could shift the momentum if he manages to secure takedowns. Expect a closely contested fight with Lapilus controlling the striking exchanges and Morales threatening with grappling. As the bout progresses, Lapilus’ home crowd advantage and superior cardio may prove decisive. While both fighters have paths to victory, Lapilus’ well-rounded skill set and experience on the big stage should earn him a hard-fought decision win in a competitive three-round battle.

Final Taylor Lapilus-Vince Morales Prediction & Pick: Taylor Lapilus (-360), Over 2.5 Rounds (-345)