Taylor Rooks blasted on NBA Twitter over controversial Damian Lillard-Kyrie Irving hot take

Damian Lillard is not a superstar. He’s also not on the same level as Kyrie Irving. These were the statements Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks made in a recent interview with Jayson Tatum, and her scorching hot take has garnered quite a bit of reaction.

The mean streets of Twitter went all in on Rooks for her rather controversial stance about the Portland Trail Blazers (non) superstar:

Dame is literally on the All Time Top 75 team just go ahead and delete your account Taylor Rooks🙄 https://t.co/BW11ddQulA — 🌠🌈The More You Know (@adi) August 22, 2022

I know this has nothing to do with your tweet, but your take on Dame and Kyrie is extremely bad and it makes it hard to see how you are in the position you’re in? — Chris Ramsey (@TheRamseyInc) August 22, 2022

That’s savage. After that wild statement, people are now questioning Taylor Rooks’ knowledge about basketball.

Real casual talk @TaylorRooks it’s no way Kyrie could be a superstar but not Dame. https://t.co/ypcSEJjBof — Bozzy Iverson (@Bozzyiverson) August 22, 2022

taylor rooks is fine but saying kyrie irving is a superstar and dame lillard is not is just dumb😭 she said kyrie has played with lebron and kevin love on the same team and they won a title so hes better than dame — Quinn Ewers QB1 (@MrElegance_) August 21, 2022

Other fans focused on Rooks’ comparison of Kyrie and Dame. They just couldn’t accept the notion that Kyrie Irving is a better player than Damian Lillard:

I can’t believe Taylor Rooks said Kyrie was a superstar and Dame isn’t. Dame is so much better than Kyrie. Kyrie just popular. — Jordy 40 (@JORDYMYJORDE) August 22, 2022

Kyrie never been better than Dame Got a lotta respect for @TaylorRooks but this is insanity Has Kyrie ever done anything as a #1 option? Except miss games 💀 Tatum's facial expression says it all 😭 https://t.co/MKRP7hW4FE — The Truth (@AyubTrey3) August 22, 2022

I have to agree with this last tweet when he said that Tatum’s expression said it all. Even the Celtics superstar himself couldn’t believe what he had just heard from Rooks. I’m actually quite surprised that he didn’t have a more violent reaction than he did. Then again, Tatum has always been the gentleman, so kudos to him for keeping his cool here. Perhaps it’s also because Rooks considers him to be a superstar?

Either way, Rooks isn’t going to get away with this. The keyboard warriors have already gotten on her case, and these people are relentless. Then again, you have to say that she somehow brought it upon herself by coming out with this highly contentious statement.

What do you think? Does Taylor Rooks actually have a point or is she speaking mere nonsense here? You know how NBA Twitter feels about it.