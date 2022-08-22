fbpx
Taylor Rooks blasted on NBA Twitter over controversial Damian Lillard-Kyrie Irving hot take

Damian Lillard is not a superstar. He’s also not on the same level as Kyrie Irving. These were the statements Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks made in a recent interview with Jayson Tatum, and her scorching hot take has garnered quite a bit of reaction.

The mean streets of Twitter went all in on Rooks for her rather controversial stance about the Portland Trail Blazers (non) superstar:

That’s savage. After that wild statement, people are now questioning Taylor Rooks’ knowledge about basketball.

Other fans focused on Rooks’ comparison of Kyrie and Dame. They just couldn’t accept the notion that Kyrie Irving is a better player than Damian Lillard:

I have to agree with this last tweet when he said that Tatum’s expression said it all. Even the Celtics superstar himself couldn’t believe what he had just heard from Rooks. I’m actually quite surprised that he didn’t have a more violent reaction than he did. Then again, Tatum has always been the gentleman, so kudos to him for keeping his cool here. Perhaps it’s also because Rooks considers him to be a superstar?

Either way, Rooks isn’t going to get away with this. The keyboard warriors have already gotten on her case, and these people are relentless. Then again, you have to say that she somehow brought it upon herself by coming out with this highly contentious statement.

What do you think? Does Taylor Rooks actually have a point or is she speaking mere nonsense here? You know how NBA Twitter feels about it.

