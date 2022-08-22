‘He needs a little more’: Blazers star Damian Lillard won’t be happy with Taylor Rooks’ Kyrie Irving hot take

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum recently went on a tell-all interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. The All-Star forward dropped a handful of truth bombs that have already made all sorts of headlines: from his undisclosed injury in the playoffs to his “miserable” state after losing to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

At one point in the interview, however, Tatum turned the tables on Rooks. The Celtics talisman started off by asking the reporter about former teammate Kyrie Irving’s status in the NBA (h/t NBA reddit):

“Yes, Kyrie is,” Rooks responded when asked if she thought Irving was a superstar.

Tatum then turned his attention to Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, and at this point, Rooks dropped a scorching hot take about Dame not being in the same category as Kyrie:

“I think that Damian has all of the superstar qualities, but it’s hard to put him in this moment because he just like needs a little more,” Rooks stated.

You could see in his face that Tatum was shocked (appalled?) by Rooks’ response. He prodded Rooks into providing more details about her stance, to which she gladly obliged:

“Obviously, he has that in him,” she continued. “I mean, he’s gotta win. He’s gotta get there. To me, that’s some of it.”

Dame’s not gonna like that, and you can be sure that Blazers fans everywhere will feel the same thing. Taylor Rooks isn’t exactly the most popular broadcaster out there, but she’s a relatively big name in the business. She may have just lost a few followers with her rather questionable statement here, though.