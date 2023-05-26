Taylor Swift and Matty Healy keep heating up romance rumors as the two were seen kissing in New York City an onlooker told PEOPLE.

“Taylor and Matty were kissing,” a source told the publication about the two.

Healy and Swift weren’t alone in the Big Apple as the Midnights singer gears up for her East Rutherford, N.J. concert this holiday weekend. The pair were out with Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley, and her fiancé, Jack Antonoff with the latter being a long-time collaborator of the singer.

This news follows Swift’s big Wednesday announcement about the deluxe version of Midnights.

“Um. SO much to tell you,” Swift began her message to fans on Instagram. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She added: “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon.”

The deluxe version of her album will also include a new song titled “You’re Losing Me.”

The pair was last seen together in New York last week. The musicians were pictured leaving the Electric Lady Studios after a recording session in Greenwich Monday evening (May 15).

Both artists were dressed casually. Swift was spotted wearing a purple NYU sweater, black mini-skirt, and beige sneakers. Healy was seen rocking an all-black fit that included a sweater and pants. He also seemingly had his hand on Swift’s back as they left the studio.