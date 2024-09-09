Taylor Swift might be off the clock as she awaits for her Eras Tour to start again next month, but it couldn't stop the popstar from singing alongside her real-life love, Travis Kelce at the match.

In a moment captured by posted on TikTok, Swift, and Kelce were enjoying their double date with his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes at the US Open. The men's championship match was between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz. Last week, it was rumored that Swift and Brittany's friendship was on the rocks due to Brittany engaging in one of former President Donald Trump's posts. However, it was cleared up when the two ladies shared a warm embrace at the match.

In the video, Kelce and Swift are seen singing along to “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness.

Kelce and Swift were seen singing the lyrics to one another with Swift playing an air guitar as she fully committed to rocking out to the record. The official US Open account reposted the video captioning the fun moment, “A vibe.”

Taylor Swift Makes 2024 NFL Debut

Swift made her 2024 NFL debut last Thursday in support of Kelce. The singer wore a denim corset top and jean shorts with red knee-high boots. The Tortured Poets Department creator wore her hair in loose curls and her signature red lip.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 in the 2024 NFL season opener, Kelce and Swift hopped on a plane to New York City to enjoy the Chiefs' win.