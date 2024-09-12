JD Vance has responded to Taylor Swift after she endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris Tuesday (Sept. 10) after the first presidential debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Swift endorsed Harris via Instagram

She continued: “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

In the third paragraph, she declared who she will be getting her vote come November.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” she added. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

She concluded her message to her fans: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

The Grammy winner signed off by writing, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift childless cat lady” she wrote referencing Vance's previous comments.

JD Vance Responds To Taylor Swift

Vance made headlines once again after a resurfaced comment from 2021 insulted women who did not have children. At the time, Vance was speaking with then Fox News host Tucker Carlson, when he called the Biden administration and senior Democrats in Congress, “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

“It’s just a basic fact – you look at Kamala Harris, [transportation secretary] Pete Buttigieg, AOC [congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] – the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?” he said at the time.

After Swift endorsed Harris, the Republican Vice President nominee spoke to Fox News about the pop star's choice.

“We admire Taylor Swift's music but I don't think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of her or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity,” Vance said.

