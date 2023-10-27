Taylor Swift is a billionaire thanks to her new release, 1989 (Taylor's Version), and her “Eras” tour.

A new era

Bloomberg News is reporting that Swift has officially become a billionaire — crediting her “Eras” tour. Her net worth is now up to $1.1 billion. It also doesn't hurt that Swift's latest release just dropped.

The “Eras” tour is set to smash all box office records for concert tours. The 146-date tour is set to continue through the fall of 2024.

In addition to her “Eras” tour, Swift's empire was aided by her real estate portfolio. Bloomberg News reported that Swift's real estate portfolio is worth over $80 million. She also made a blockbuster deal with AMC Theatres to distribute her concert film. The bet paid off as the film has broken concert film records and made over $178 million to date.

As noted, Taylor Swift is currently embarking on her “Eras” tour. The tour kicked off in the spring and took her to all of the United States' biggest stadiums. She then did a few dates in Mexico and will visit Argentina and Brazil in November. In 2024, Swift will take her tour to Japan, Australia, and all across Europe before returning to the United States. As of the time of this writing, the “Eras” tour is set to conclude on November 23 in Toronto, Canada.

She's also stayed relevant in pop culture thanks to her blooming relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The two have been seen in public a lot, with Swift attending numerous Chiefs games as well.