Taylor Swift brought in her 35th birthday celebrating with an Eras Tour-themed party. Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, attended the party as well as celebrity friends such as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, joined the festivities.

Brittany shared a recap of the party on Instagram with many of the guests wearing different outfits to reflect Swift's different eras. In the first photo, the mom of two — with one on the way — wore a silver fringe dress with matching knee-high boots referencing Swift's Fearless album. Patrick wore a black tuxedo with a white silk scarf and a black top hat. The dancers in Swift's tour wore black tuxedos when dancing to “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

In the second photo, Patrick kisses Brittany on the cheek while in the third photo, it shows the birthday girl in a black dress with WAG Lyndsay Bell wearing a pink fringe dress as she held a glass of wine.

The fourth photo had Swift, Bell, Brittany, and Ashley Avignone wearing a black dress with a fake snake calling out the singer's Reputation album.

How Else Did Taylor Swift Celebrate Her Birthday?

In addition to her stellar Eras Tour-themed birthday party, she was able to enjoy her special day in an intimate celebration with Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept his plans for Swift a secret several outlets reported and that they spent time time on her actual birthday (Friday, Dec. 13) “just them two.”

Kelce knows how to spoil a lady since he reportedly spent $175K worth in gifts according to the U.S. Sun.

“[He] has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now. [He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute, so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance.”

The insider added, “Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her.”

The outlet reported that Kelce surprised Swift with 35 bouquets of roses. “The bouquets included 15 black heart boxes of red roses, valued at $315 each; 10 orders of deluxe white boxes filled with black and red roses, which retail at $880 a box; and 10 boxes of neon rose gold roses adorned in a dark pink suede heart box dome, valued at $580 each,” the outlet reported.

For just the flowers, Kelce spent nearly $20,000.

The three-time Super Bowl champion also spent a whopping $155,200 on jewelry from Tiffany & Co., Rolex, Van Cleef, and Arpels for Swift.