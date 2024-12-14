Travis Kelce knows how to spoil his girl. Taylor Swift's 35th birthday was on Friday (Dec. 13) and they celebrated with “just them two,” according to Page Six.

“He got her a ton of gifts,” a source told the publication.

Fans spotted Kelce in the Chief's heiress Gracie Hunt’s Instagram Story attending a charity event for the NFL team and thought that he wouldn't be spending time with Swift on her birthday. Despite it being a “mandatory” event he was able to “leave early to go be with Taylor for her birthday.”

Earlier this week, a source revealed to Page Six that Kelce has been taking extra care and effort into planning Swift's birthday.

“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” the source explained.

What Did Travis Kelce Get Taylor Swift For Her Birthday?

Kelce reportedly spent nearly $175k on gifts for Swift which included 35 bouquets of flowers; one for each year and jewelry.

According to the U.S. Sun, “the bouquets included 15 black heart boxes of red roses, valued at $315 each; 10 orders of deluxe white boxes filled with black and red roses, which retail at $880 a box; and 10 boxes of neon rose gold roses adorned in a dark pink suede heart box dome, valued at $580 each.”

For just the flowers, Kelce spent nearly $20,000.

Next up was jewelry. Kelce spent a whopping $155,200 on jewelry from Tiffany & Co., Rolex, Van Cleef, and Arpels for Swift. The Rolex is valued at $60,350 and is specifically the rose gold Day-Date 36 Rolex.

Kelce did not hold back on getting customized jewelry for the singer which included a $25,000 Elsa Peretti open-heart bracelet, a $22,000 gold split cuff with a heart engraving all from Tiffany & Co.

It didn't stop there. The Kansas Chiefs quarterback gifted Swift a 35,500 Alhambra necklace, $8,200 on a vintage Alhambra pendant, $25,000 Elsa Peretti open-heart bracelet, and $4,150 on a pair of Alhambra earrings from Van Cleef, and Arpels.

“[He] has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now. [He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance.”

The insider added, “Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her.”