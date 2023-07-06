Taylor Swift confirms that she is still single despite rumors floating that she has rekindled her romance with Matty Healy. A report per The U.S. Sun states that the Anti-Hero singer and the 1975 frontman have begun dating again after they were seen in New York together.

“They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S.,” says the Swift source per PEOPLE.

The two sparked dating rumors back in May but ended things early June.

“Nothing complicated happened,” a source said of the musician's split per PEOPLE.

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source confirmed to the publication. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” another insider told the outlet. “There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Taylor Swift embarks on the rest of her Eras Tour, she asked for her fans to be kind ahead of her ‘Speak Now' release.

“I was hoping to ask you that, as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?” she told the crowd. “So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that [those] who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album.”

She continued, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote. So what I'm trying to tell you is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago.”

‘Speak Now' was released in 2010 and has some songs that seemingly reference the poster's famous exes. “Back to December” is rumored to be about her short-lived romance to Taylor Lautner and “Dear John” is supposedly about her relationship to John Mayer.

You can take a look at the video here.