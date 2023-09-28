AMC Theatres reveals Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will have a world premiere on October 11 in Los Angeles. The venue is yet to be disclosed. Bt this premiere will precede the film's global release by two days, hitting screens in over 7,500 cinemas worldwide on October 13 at 6 PM local time, spanning more than 100 countries.

While it remains uncertain whether Taylor Swift will grace the premiere in person, the “Eras Tour” concert film has secured an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA. This allows Swift to promote the film should a strike be ongoing. It's also unclear whether the film will be simulcast nationally on Imax and premium screens.

Imax previously saw success with the Talking Heads' reunion event, “Stop Making Sense,” which grossed over $641K in a single night. It became the highest-grossing Imax live event pic ever across 165 Imax U.S. auditoriums and the BFI Imax in London.

Now, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film has already made waves with over $65 million in presales from top U.S. circuits like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, as well as Canada's Cineplex and Mexico's Cinépolis. Industry experts believe it could achieve a historic opening, potentially surpassing $100 million. The “Eras Tour” previously set a record for single-day advance ticket sales revenue at AMC in the U.S., generating over $26 million in ticket sales revenue in just one day.

And even if it reaches $75 million, it would outshine major rock concert films by artists like Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, and Miley Cyrus, exceeding the global gross of the Spice Girls' “Spice World” musical in 1997.