Rumors recently swirled that Taylor Swift would release her debut novel after the Eras Tour concludes. However, this no longer seems to be the case.

The Sun initially reported that Swift filed for a trademark of her debut novel. The novel, titled A Girl Called Girl, was written by Swift when she was a teenager. According to the report, it “follows the story of a mother who wanted a son instead of a daughter.”

US Weekly now reports that the rumors are false. Swift's plans after the Eras Tour remain unclear. But it does not appear to be the release of her novel.

What is Taylor Swift up to?

Currently, Taylor Swift is enjoying an extended break from the Eras Tour. She is on hiatus from it until October 18, 2024, when she plays the first of three shows in Miami, Florida.

Additionally, Swift is probably writing new material or re-recording her old music. She still has to re-release her self-titled debut album and Reputation for the (Taylor's Version) series.

If she is following her past release strategy, the remaining two re-recorded albums could come in 2025. She started the (Taylor's Version) series in 2021 with the releases of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

She then released Midnights in 2022 before releasing two more re-recorded albums in 2023. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) came out in 2023 before The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024.

Expect Swift to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs during her extended break. They have their first game of the 2024 NFL season on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

When does the Eras Tour end?

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth headlining concert tour. It is by far her biggest venture to date, as she takes her fans on a journey throughout her discography.

During the three-hour show, Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums. It is the most extensive exploration of it during one of her tours. Additionally, Swift plays a few deep cuts during the acoustic mini-set.

It all started on March 17, 2023, when Swift played a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift then toured North America throughout the year before closing it out with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

After a few months off, Swift resumed the tour in February 2024 with a show in Tokyo, Japan. She then played in Australia and Singapore before taking a two-month break.

On May 9, 2024, Swift began the European leg of the Eras Tour. She country-hopped around Europe throughout the summer before concluding with five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The upcoming 18-show North American leg of the Eras Tour is the last one of the tour. She will play nine shows in the United States and nine in Canada before it concludes on December 8.

When it is all said and done, the Eras Tour will be regarded as a revolutionary tour. It will be the highest-grossing tour ever and has laid the groundwork for what a greatest-hits tour looks like. We will have to see if Taylor Swift ends up releasing her debut novel after it ends.