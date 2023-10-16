Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film chronicling Swift's “Eras” tour shows at SoFi Stadium, nearly beat Joker in an October box office milestone.

The Swift “Eras” tour concert film topped the charts during its opening weekend. It grossed $96 million domestically, $128 million worldwide. Deadline added that AMC is reporting that the film made between $126-$130.

While this wasn't good enough to beat Joker's worldwide box office opening of $248.4 million (not adjusted for inflation), it nearly beat its domestic opening of $96, 202,337 million — the highest for any October release (domestically). The Swift concert film also finished with less than the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam ($143 million).

But Swift still beat out Michael Jackson and the This Is It film, and by a lot. This Is It opened to $74.25 million (unadjusted for inflation) in 2009.

Directed by Sam Wrench, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was filmed across three of the “Love Story” singer's six nights at SoFi Stadium in August. The film is a professionally-shot capture of her three-hour extravaganza. However, some songs were omitted to prune the show's runtime. The film was shot by Brett Turnbull, who has served as the DP of a bevy of concert films including Elton John's show at Dodger Stadium on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour for Disney+.

This concert film took a unique approach to distribution. Rather than go through the big studios such as Disney, Sony, Warner Bros, etc., Swift bet on herself. She went and made a deal with AMC Theatres, who served as the “Eras” tour concert film's distributor. The bet worked out and is a huge success.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theaters now.