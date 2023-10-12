Taylor Swift's bombshell announcement thrilled fans with an early release of her much-anticipated ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour' film.

Swift made the announcement on her social media Wednesday night, revealing that the concert film would hit screens one day ahead of schedule. This makes it available to watch on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The pop star cited “unprecedented demand” as the reason for opening up early access showings in the United States and Canada.

But it wasn't just Taylor Swift's announcement that got fans excited. She also surprised fans at The Eras Tour film premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2023.

Wearing a radiant blue strapless gown from Oscar de la Renta, Swift beamed for the cameras and posed with fans for photos.

AMC reported that the Eras Tour film already generated over $100 million in advance ticket sales globally by Oct. 4. Swift's tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, has set new records with more than three million fans packing arenas across the United States during its first leg.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said in an Instagram post back in August.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film will grace thousands of theaters across the United States, with multiple daily showings at AMC locations and other movie chains in North America. It will also debut in over 8,500 theaters across 100 countries worldwide, including ODEON Cinemas locations in Europe.