The CIA has given a massive update on the horror that was planned for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour earlier this month. As we previously reported, a terror plot was planned for Swift's shows in Vienna. However, the concerts that were scheduled for August 7, 8, and 9th were canceled due to the tragedy which was aimed at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.

According to the deputy director of the CIA, David S. Cohen, a large number of people were going to be targeted at the event.

“They were plotting to kill a huge number — tens of thousands of people at this concert, including, I am sure, many Americans,” Cohen said at the Intelligence and National Security Summit on Thursday, August 29, as seen in C-SPAN footage per US Weekly. “The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do.”

By law enforcement discovering the plot early, “hundreds of lives undoubtedly were saved” Cohen says.

Three suspects have been arrested — all teenagers — in connection to the terror plot.

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Eras Tour Terror Plot

Swift broke her silence about the terror plot as she reminisced on how her staff and fans handled the devastation.

“Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating,” Swift wrote in a lengthy social media post. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

She continued: “I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.”

She also subtly clapped back at critics who claimed she did not speak about the terror plot fast enough online.

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that,” the singer added.

The Eras Tour continues in October as Swift takes her highly-anticipated back to the States.