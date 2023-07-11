Buying tickets for Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour has been a pain for domestic audiences, and international markets are starting to feel the same effects as a recent snafu caused a Ticketmaster debacle as thousands of fans tried to buy tickets to her Paris shows.

France's Ticketmaster account tweeted the following on July 11: “The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold. We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid.”

La mise en vente Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour de 9h et 11h pour Paris La Défense Arena a été mise en pause. Nous vous tiendrons au courant avec une nouvelle heure de mise en vente dès que possible. Tous les codes non déjà utilisés resteront valables. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

A little while later, the French Ticketmaster account announced that the “Eras” tour ticket sale for the show in Lyon has also been put “on hiatus.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

La mise en vente Taylor Swift | The Eras prévue à 13h pour Lyon – Groupama Stadium a été mise en pause Nous vous tiendrons au courant de la nouvelle heure de mise en vente dès que possible. Tous les codes resteront valables. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

This is yet another nightmare for “Swifties” who are trying to buy tickets to the “Eras” tour shows. Variety noted that at one point, over 700,000 of Swift's fans were in a queue to buy tickets. For anyone in America that tried to buy tickets when they went on sale, this news comes as no surprise after that experience.

Taylor Swift is currently embarking on her most ambitious tour yet — the “Eras” tour. Beginning in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, the three-hour extravaganza has hit most major markets in the United States and has just a half-dozen dates ahead of her six-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood that will close out the domestic leg of the tour. She'll then head to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil before taking a break.

In 2024, Swift will make her way to Japan, Australia, and more markets. The recently-announced dates will keep Swift on the road until August of next year. Nevertheless, here's hoping that the ticket sales for all of the other European markets go on without a hitch.