Taylor Swift and ex Joe Alwyn dated for six years and broke up last year. Find out what Alwyn has been doing since the split.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years after they called it quits in 2023. While neither of them have publicly spoken about the split, Swift seemingly shared her side the best way she knows how, through music.

“My heart won't start anymore for you / ‘Cause you're losing me,” she sings in on the Midnights vault track “You're Losing Me/”

“Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” she asks in the song.

“Now you're running down the hallway / And you know what they all say, ‘You don't know what you got until it's gone,'” she sings, later adding, “How long could we be a sad song / ‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best mes, my endless empathy.”

“I'm the best thing at this party / And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her,” she sings as fans suggest that she wanted to get married and he did not.

What Has Joe Alwyn Been Up To?

Alwyn has new work ahead of him as he stars in Kinds of Kindness along with Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley. Both actresses are friends of his ex. A release date has not been announced at this time. He also has The Brutalist , Hamlet , and Brideshead Revisited in production.

As for a new relationship, Alwyn has not posted anything signaling that he is currently dating anyone new.

Taylor Swift Moves On To Travis Kelce

After the Alwyn breakup, Swift had a brief romance with 1975's Matty Healy were rumored to be dating after being spotted several times in New York together. However, the relationship that really stuck post-Alwyn was her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. While their relationship is going well, they both denied engagement rumors.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source told Us Weekly. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

Swift and Kelce have been supporting one another at their events, such as the singer's Eras Tour and his NFL games.