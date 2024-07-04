Travis Kelce stunned fans after he made his Eras Tour debut in London last week. However, the NFL star who is very calm and collected gave himself one rule once his girlfriend Taylor Swift gave him the green light to be a part of the act.

“The one thing I told myself was ‘Do not drop the baby,’” he explained to brother Jason Kelce on the July 3 episode of their New Heights podcast referring to Swift. “‘Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.’”

He emphasized: “The golden rule was ‘Do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safe.’”

“‘That ball has our dreams, goals, and aspirations,’” he said. “‘You do not drop that ball.’”

Also in the conversation with his brother, he compared how the crowd reacted to him coming on stage versus when he is out on the field.

“I would say that the touchdown cheers last a little longer,” he noted. “But when everyone found out it was me, that moment was pretty jarring. I was like, ‘Oh s–t.’”

“You don’t realize how big that d— stage is,” he added about the Wembley stage. “It is easily as big as a football stadium. It’s almost like numbers to numbers. It’s way bigger than I ever could have imagined. So being on the stage, I was like ‘Man I feel tiny up here.’”

Travis Kelce's Viral Moment On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stage

While Travis has attended several shows in the VIP section of his girlfriend's tour, he made his Eras Tour debut last week to the surprise of fans. For Swift's Wembley Stadium concert, Kelce made a surprise appearance during her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, the NFL player literally sweeps Swift off of her feet and carries her away instantly making the moment go viral on social media.

He also added that he was the one who came up with the idea to join Swift on stage. Swift initially laughed at then asked him:“Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

“I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here,’” he recalled. “And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

As Swift does after every show, she took to Instagram to recap the night including shouting out her surprise guests Paramore's Hayley Williams, Gracie Abrams, and Travis.

“Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time – hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship,” she began before referencing Travis' concert debut. “Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut [aww emoji] Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

