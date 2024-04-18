Taylor Swift has unveiled “Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone) as her first single from her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.
In a social media post, Swift made the announcement. She also announced that it will drop at midnight on April 19 (leading into the April 19 album drop). Additionally, a physical CD single is available for pre-order on Swift's website until 8 pm ET on April 18.
“The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. ‘Fortnight' featuring @postmalone,” the post's caption began. “I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation, and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.
“Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8 pm ET TOMORROW,” the post concluded.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2024
The track is the opening song of The Tortured Poets Department. Swift co-wrote the song with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and Post Malone himself.
This is a huge move for Swift. Post Malone and Swift are two artists at the top of their games. After years of friendship, it's great to see them finally collaborate. Post Malone is also fresh off of the release of his fifth studio album, Austin.
Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department
At the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4, Swift announced the new album during her acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. She also took home Album of the Year at the ceremony for the album.
The Tortured Poets Department was a collaborative effort between Swift, Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner. A combination of the trio wrote all 16 tracks on the album.
The album will be Swift's eleventh of original music and first since 2022's Midnights. Swift has released 11 studio albums as well as four (Taylor's Version) re-recorded albums. Still left to re-record are Reputation and her self-titled debut album.
Meanwhile, Swift has been busy on tour. Beginning in March 2023, Swift has traveled the world with her “Eras” tour spectacle. The three-hour show is a celebration and journey through her entire discography. After predominantly touring North America in 2023, Swift has been taking the show across Japan, Australia, and all over Europe before returning to the United States later this year.
Additionally, the tour has been commemorated thanks to the concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. AMC Theatres distributed the film in an unprecedented move and the bet paid off. The concert film grossed over $260 million worldwide, by far the highest-grossing concert film of all time.
Now, the concert film resides on Disney+. The streaming service released a special (Taylor's Version) of the film with even more songs that were previously omitted from the film.