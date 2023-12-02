Taylor Swift was topped Spotify's chart as the most-streamed artist on their platform this year. She pulled in nine figures from her streams.

Almost everyone's Spotify-wrapped had some Taylor Swift in it, and now the megastar is making millions off her streams. According to People, Swift had 26.1 billion global streams since the beginning of the year. With still some weeks to go, the site reports that she is expected to receive over $100 million in royalties for her billions of streams.

Swift is not alone at the top as Drake and Bad Bunny followed the hitmaker. In 2018, she got a deal with Universal Music Group to take ownership of her masters. She left Big Machine Records that same year.

“There was one condition that meant more to me than any other deal point,” Swift wrote in a post per Variety. “As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I asked that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artists, non-recoupable. They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms and paid out previously by other major labels,” she wrote, in part, in the Tumblr post, per Variety.

She continued: “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to [Big Machine founder] Scott Borchetta for believing in me as a 14-year-old and for guiding me through over a decade of work that I will always be so proud of. I’m extremely grateful to get to do what I love, especially with the people I’ve been fortunate enough to work with. The best thing I’ve been lucky enough to receive is the dedication, trust, and loyalty of the fans who have cared about the words and melodies I’ve written. My biggest goal moving forward is to make you proud. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to show you what I’m making next.”

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Song Uploaded to Streaming Services

The Midnights creator was also among the top artists on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Amazon Music. She is estimated to rack in a total of $160 million among all of the streaming services, and her publishing revenue will increase to a total of nearly $200 million.

In celebration of her Spotify achievement, she blessed fans with a long-awaited song, finally fitting streaming services for the first time.

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me,” she wrote in the Nov. 29 Instagram post, adding, “We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”