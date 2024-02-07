Taylor Swift is threatening to pursue legal action against millionaire college student who stalks her jet due to "stalking."

Taylor Swift's attorneys are taking legal action against a Florida college student who monitors the private flights of celebrities, including Swift's jet.

Jack Sweeney, the student behind the online accounts tracking Swift's jet flights, confirmed to CNN that he received a cease-and-desist letter. From Swift's legal representatives regarding his social media activities.

Sweeney gained attention previously for tracking billionaire Elon Musk's jet travels online. It prompted Musk to shut down Sweeney's “@ElonJet” account on Twitter in December 2022. Despite this, Sweeney continues to run accounts monitoring the private jet movements of public figures. Like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

Operating across multiple social media platforms, Sweeney uses publicly available flight data from the Federal Aviation Administration. And other aviation enthusiasts to track flight signals. His posts often include estimates of carbon emissions from the flights he monitors.

In the letter from Swift's lead attorney, Katie Morrone of Venable LLP, Sweeney is engaging in “stalking and harassing behavior.” By sharing real-time and precise information about Swift's location. The letter claims this poses a threat to Swift's safety and well-being.

Note that Swift's stalkers tried to break in through her homes multiple times due to her public location on the internet.

Taylor Swift's attorneys argue that sharing her location information could enable individuals who wish her harm to carry out their plans. They warn that if Sweeney continues to publish information about Swift's jet travels, legal action will follow.

Sweeney maintains that he never intended harm with his actions and believes in transparency and public access to information.