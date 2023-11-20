Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest superstar in music today. Let's meet Taylor Swift's parents Scott and Andrea Swift.

Taylor Swift's parents are Scott and Andrea Swift.

Swift is the highest-selling digital artist in history, helping her to become one of the few artists to become a billionaire with a net worth of $1.1 billion. She has won 12 Grammy awards and is the only female solo artist to win Album of the Year three times.

Swift had an interest in musical theater as a youth, performing in productions at the Berks Youth Theatre Academy. She transitioned to performing at local events and festivals in her teens.

In 2005, Swift signed a 13-year recording contract with Big Machine Records. Her self-titled first album sold 7.27 million copies worldwide. From that moment forward, Taylor Swift's star power has only been going up.

Let's look at the people who made her who she is today: Taylor Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea.

Who is Scott Swift?

Scott was born on March 5, 1952, in Pennsylvania. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1974 and entered the financial business by becoming a stock broker. He established the Swift Group, a financial advisory group with Merrill Lynch. Scott often visits Taylor's tour stops and is a huge part of her life. On her blog, Taylor said:

‘My dad is along the ride for this trip, hanging out and talking to every person he comes in contact with. He's a social butterfly and loves being on tour. He loves it so much. He thinks it's hilarious to mess with me and try to embarrass me as much as possible. For example, Liz and I are walking into the hotel lobby after returning from dinner.

It's a quiet, serene, beautiful hotel lobby, and we're walking in when a screaming voice from out of nowhere: HEY! THAT'S TAYLOR SWIFT!!

Me: Dad. Please stop doing that.

It's pretty priceless having my dad out here with me.”

When Taylor's career started to take off, Scott moved his company to Nashville, where he works as a top adviser and Vice President.

Who is Andrea Swift?

Andrea is the daughter of American opera singer Marjorie Finlay, which explains Taylor's foray into music for a career. Taylor Swift frequently mentions her maternal grandmother, who passed away in 2003, and her impact on her singing career, dedicating her track “marjorie” to her grandmother on her album “evermore.”

The singer has a close relationship with her mother, shown in a compilation of pictures and videos from her childhood in the music video for, “The Best Day.” The song says, “You're the prettiest lady in the whole wide world. I love you for giving me your eyes.”

Andrea often shows up with Scott, including many of Eras Tour shows. Andrea appears as her daughter's plus-one at award shows when she is in between relationships.

Scott Swift, Andrea Swift's relationship

The Swifts got married in Texas on Feb. 20, 1988. They have gone through some bumps in the road during their relationship, as Taylor pursued her music career, and they had personal issues. They have another son, Austin, two years younger than Taylor. He helped produce some of Taylor's music videos.

In an interview with Philadelphia Magazine in 2008, Taylor said she was considered “weird” in her hometown for pursuing music, but after she moved to Nashville, she was able to be a “normal kid.” The family relocated to Nashville when she was 14 after her father realized he could continue his finance career with no problems. The family moved to Hendersonville, Tenn., a suburb just outside of Nashville.

An important part of Taylor's journey is her mother's battle with cancer. In 2015, Taylor announced to her fans in a Tumblr post that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer.

“This is something my family and I thought you should know about now,” the star wrote, per PEOPLE. “I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know.”

Her mom entered remission. However, the cancer later returned in 2019. In an essay for Elle, Taylor wrote that both of her parents had been diagnosed with cancer, and her mother's cancer had returned.

This is all we know about Taylor Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea.