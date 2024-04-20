Taylor Swift fans are investigating the singer's new album The Tortured Poets Department and how one of the songs is similar to her ex Matty Healy's group The 1975. The song in question from TTPD is “imgonnagetyouback” and fans think there is a striking familiarity to The 1975's “Looking For Somebody (To Love).”
— The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) April 19, 2024
“The álbum is so the 1975 coded, even the title like if you told me TTPD was the ñame of their new álbum i'd believe you,” one fan wrote.
“Listening to TTPD and checked my phone because I thought I accidentally switched to The 1975 [laughing emojis x2]” a fan wrote.
While some fans believe its a hint toward the singer's ex, another fan just said the answer might lie in the song's credits.
“when two songs made by the same producer sound similar [shocked emojis x2],” one fan sarcastically wrote referring to the fact that both songs are produced by Jack Antonoff.
Besides Jack Antonoff producing credit on both songs, fans also noticed some lyrics that fit almost too well with Healy and Swift's relationship.
“I'll you something right now / I’d rather burn my whole life down / Than listen to one more second of all this bitching and moaning,” Swift says on “Daddy I Love Him.”
Late in the song, she refers to the internet's reception of their relationship.
“God save the most judgmental creeps / Who say they want what’s best for me / Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I’ll never see,” she sings. “Thinking they can change the beat of my heart when he touches me and counteract the chemistry?”
Taylor Swift & Matty Healy's Relationship
Swift and Healy linked back in May after the popstar and actor Joe Alwyn broke up six years together.
“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” a insider said per PEOPLE at the time. “There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”
The source also gave an update on how Swift is doing post-split.
“Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won't be able to see each other at all,” the source tells PEOPLE of Swift and Healy, who is touring internationally through July before The 1975 come back to the States for some festival dates. “They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It's just life.”
The split happened hours before Healy went on stage for The 1975's international tour.
“[People] in the front had some very beautiful signs that said, ‘You are loved.’ That was very, very kind,” the 1975 frontman said Monday (June 5) at his concert in Vienna, per social media footage. “I’m sure that it’s alluding to … as you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c–t relentlessly.”
“Honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it’s so beautiful and I thank you, but I don’t need it,” he said in relation to his bandmates Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, and Adam Hann. “Because I’ve got them.”