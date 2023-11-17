Taylor Swift will be bringing two special guests with her to Travis Kelce's next Kansas City Chiefs game. They play the Eagles on Nov. 20.

Taylor Swift won't be showing up alone to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday (Nov. 20). The Midnights singer will reportedly be bringing her parents mom Andrea Swift and dad Scott Swift to the NFL game.

So far, Taylor has attended four Chiefs games this season and has had viral moments with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in the viewing suites. Not only will Swift's parents possibly attend the game, but Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, will also be there as they are facing the Chiefs on Sunday. For those who ask why Swift's parents might make an appearance, for those who aren't aware, Swift is from Pennsylvania.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Supporting One Another

It's no secret that Swift has attended several games throughout this season. On Sunday, it will mark her fifth NFL game rooting for the Chiefs amid Kelce romance rumors and the first she will reportedly bring her family to. Travis has also supported Taylor as he traveled to Argentina during his bye week from the NFL. During the regular season, each NFL team is given a bye week where they don't play any football games.

Taylor made the trip worthwhile — and maybe had Kelce blushing a bit — when she changed the lyrics to “Karma.”

“Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” is the original lyrics to the singer's hit. However, during her concert, she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

They also had a viral kiss when Taylor leaped into his arms after her performance. Fans suspected from her Instagram post that she mentioned the kiss in the caption with the lips emoji.

“Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible. I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds,” Taylor, wrote on Instagram Monday (Nov. 13) with shots from her Eras Tour. “I’d never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement. See you next weekend, Rio!! 💋🩵🔜.”