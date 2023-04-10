Amid the rumors of a breakup with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift has been doing her best to “Shake It Off” and has been busy since the rumors began swirling. During a short break in her “Eras” stadium tour, Swift has been seen across the pond working on an exciting new project.

That’s right — just days after playing a three-night residency at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Swift was reportedly seen in Liverpool filming a new music video for an unreleased song, thanks to The U.S. Sun’s reporting. In the report, The U.S. Sun’s Emily Webber revealed that sources said that The Kissing Booth actress Joey King — recently seen alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train and The Princess for Hulu — was seen on the set. This will mark her second appearance in a Swift music video after being in the music video for “Mean.”

Filming occurred at St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building and the video is reportedly inspired by The Batman starring Robert Pattinson (does this mean Swift or King will be seeking “vengeance”?). Webber’s source also added that “She [Taylor] had a break in her touring schedule so decided to use the time to get another video in the bag. She’s feeling more creative and inspired than ever.”

The source continued by crediting the production and its swiftness (no pun intended): “Her shoot was an incredibly slick operation, with little fuss. Staff on site were politely asked not to have their phones on them and to sign non-disclosure agreements.”

Taylor Swift is currently embarking on her most ambitious tour yet, the “Eras” tour — which celebrates all of her albums, including Lover, Folklore, and Evermore (which were released during the pandemic and thus not toured) along with the rest of her iconic discography with a jam-packed setlist for fans lucky enough to snag tickets. It kicked off last month in Glendale, Arizona, and still has a number of shows to go. The next date isn’t until this Thursday, April 13, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, and the tour will continue until August 9 (for now) with a residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.