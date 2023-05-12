Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City with Matty Healy amid romance rumors, TMZ reports. Swift and Healy weren’t alone either. The two were on a double date with Taylor’s friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée.

Swift, Healy, and Antonoff’s fiancée Margaret Qualley were seen dining at Casa Cipriani.

In images making rounds on social media, Swift and Healy were seen holding hands and walking next to one another.

Swift is on a short break from her Eras Tour, where she is set to play in Philadelphia on Friday (May 12). Healy accompanied her on all three of her Nashville tour dates last week. That’s not all, Healy, who is The 1975 frontman, showed up as a special guest during the opener Phoebe Bridgers’s set on her Eras tour Saturday (May 6). He also reportedly stayed around and watched Swift perform backstage with Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

The Daily Mail posted photos of them together, arriving at the singer’s condo in Nashville post-concert.

Neither Swift nor Healy has commented on the rumors.

In other Swift news, she announced last week that she will be re-recording her 2010 album Speak Now.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” she wrote on Twitter. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

Swift mentioned the “July 9th” date in her tweet because the 13th song on the album, “Last Kiss,” refers to the date.

“I do recall now, the smell of the rain / Fresh on the pavement / I ran off the plane / That July ninth, the beat of your heart / It jumps through your shirt / I can still feel your arms,” Swift sings in verse two of the song.

Speak Now was Swift’s third album. The project features singles such as, “Mean,” “Ours,” “Sparks Fly,” and “The Story of Us.”