Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a hectic schedule so how will the new couple be able to celebrate Valentine's Day together?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the hottest new couple on the radar and fans are wondering how they will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day together. Kelce just got his third Super Bowl ring on Sunday (Feb. 11) after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 22-25. The NFL season is obviously over but Swift is now on the second leg of her Eras Tour where she will be overseas and there are still events associated with the team after winning the Super Bowl.

According to ESPN, there will be an event held in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs on Valentine's Day. The victory parade will be held “followed by a rally outside Union Station at approximately 12:45 p.m., featuring speeches from players, coaches, and team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.”

As for Swift, she does not have any shows on Valentine's Day but she does have a show two days later in Melbourne, Australia. It's unclear if Swift will be there to support Kelce at the victory parade as there is an 18 to 19-hour flight time and Australia is 17 hours ahead of Kansas City.

It's also unclear if Kelce will join Swift on tour. He previously went to her Argentina tour stop amid his bye week at the NFL.

“I’m not planning anything after this Super Bowl I’m just focused on this game right now. But I’d love to experience down under,” he previously told reporters on his plans to possibly join Swift on tour.

Travis Kelce Admits To “Pressure” Of Valentine's Day Amid Taylor Swift Romance

The brothers spoke about the “pressure” of the big day on their podcast “New Heights.”

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said after Jason read an ad about the online website.

Jason admitted that he usually shops “last second just like every other man out here on the planet” after his wife called him out. He said that he “usually [gets] the same chocolates every year and the same flowers.”

“Ooooh, oh my gosh, chocolates and flowers!” Travis responded with sarcastic excitement.

This will be the first Valentine's Day between Travis and Taylor. However, it is not the first holiday they've spent together. While Thanksgiving they were apart due to Taylor's Eras Tour, she was present at Travis' Christmas game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs ended up not being victorious on Christmas losing to the Las Vegas Raiders by 6 in a final score of 20-14.