Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met up with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes while they vacationed in Europe.

In an Instagram post from Brittany, she shared a variety of photos. Most featured her husband, Patrick, as well as their kids. “London & Amsterdam, a time we had,” her caption read.

The final two photos were the most notable. In the first photo, Kelce and Mahomes posed as Brittany hugged Swift. The next photo turned the tables and featured only Brittany and Swift (this time, Taylor Swift was hugging Brittany Mahomes).

It is unclear when these photos were taken. Swift played three shows on the “Eras” tour in London, England, from June 21-23. She then went to Amsterdam after a three-show stop in Dublin, Ireland, to play shows from July 4-6.

Clearly, the two couples get along. Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have been teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs since the latter was drafted in 2017. Together, they have won three Super Bowls, including the most recent.

Their partners have gotten to know each other as well. Swift attended several games during the Chiefs' 2023 season. During that span, she got to know the star quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Since coming into the league, he has already thrown over 28,000 passing yards and 200 touchdowns. He has won three NFL MVPs and three Super Bowl championships.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Since the fall of 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a very public relationship. Speculation about the two began when Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears to support Kelce.

Throughout the following weeks, Swift would attend 12 more games, bringing her total to 13. These games included Super Bowl LVIII, in which the Chiefs defeated the San Fransisco 49ers for their third championship in the Mahomes era.

During the off-season, Kelce has been seen supporting Swift as she embarks on the European leg of the “Eras” tour. He joined her on stage during the June 23 show in London. He performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” as one of Swift's background dancers.

The “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour is Swift's biggest one to date. It is a celebration of her entire discography, with songs from almost all of her albums played throughout the three-hour show.

The tour originally began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent much of 2023 touring North America and playing in the biggest stadiums. She closed out the year with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

After a few months off, Swift kicked off a new leg of the tour in February 2024 with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. This led to yet another break, this time for exactly two months.

On May 9, 2024, Swift commenced the European leg of the “Eras” tour with a four-show stay in Nanterre, France. She just played two shows in Milan, Italy, and will play seven shows across Germany from July 17-28.

After the European leg of the tour concludes with five more shows in London, Swift returns to North America for 18 shows across the United States and Canada.