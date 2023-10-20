Now that we're all really letting the freak flag fly with these cynical Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship conspiracy theories devoid of any proof, allow me to add my own to the mix: their relationship represents a joint sinister venture by none other than the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Olivia Rodrigo to take down their arch rivals — the Chiefs and Taylor Swift (respectively).

Now, hear me out. We all remember what happened in 2007 when Tony Romo's then-girlfriend Jessica Simpson started going to his Dallas Cowboys football games — they started losing in dramatic and glorious fashion. This probably had more to do with poor coaching and Romo reverting to the mean as a quarterback than anything else, but eschew those rational facts for the sake of this treatise.

The Simpson-Romo saga set a powerful precent — when a major pop star goes to visit her star NFL boyfriend's football games, either bad luck or distraction ensues and the team loses.

With this in their not so distant memory, what ideas might have been swirling through the helmets of the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals upon hearing about Travis Kelce's failed attempt to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet and ask her out after one of her Kansas City Eras Tour shows?

Doesn't it stand to reason that they would have done everything in their power to give the pairing a second chance in the hopes of unleashing another pop star girlfriend curse on their yearly tormentor, the Kansas City Chiefs?

Along those same lines, just prior to the start of the Kelce-Swift relationship, wasn't pop star Olivia Rodrigo in the midst of explaining the pointed lyrics from her new album, and how they seemed to be about her beef with burgeoning rival Taylor Swift over songwriting credit? Wouldn't another pop star torpedoing the season of a beloved NFL team help Rodrigo's street cred and reputation while diminishing Swift's?

Short answer: yes, yes it would. Therefore, I'm positing that the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Olivia Rodrigo may have colluded to get Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together for their own self-interested squad goals.

The only problem? The plan failed miserably, as Swift and Kelce are just adorbs as can be, are sweeping the hearts of the nation, have in no way diminished either of their careers — and in fact have so far done just the opposite, becoming even more powerful forces in their respective professions and the world at large.

But just because a sinister plot doesn't work out, a good journalist still has a responsibility to report on it. And so do I. Unless that sordid tale has not a modicum of evidence, not a shred of credibility, so little of a logical probability that it's deemed a disservice to even print such a tale.

Although even then, it would still make for a good click-bait-y Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce conspiracy theory post. I hope.