Taylor Swift is back with Travis Kelce after her Brazil tour stop for her Eras Tour. She is back on the road in February.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in the same country as Swift wrapped up her Brazil and Argentina tour stops. According to Us Weekly, Swift flew to Kansas City over the weekend to be reunited with Kelce.

Thanksgiving was just last week, and the two didn't spend it together due to scheduling conflicts.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour, and he has games,” says a second source. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

However, the two are planning to spend Christmas and New Year's together.

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” says a source. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

The source adds that they will most likely be spending some time in Nashville, where Swift has a home. “Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it.”

Travis Kelce Friends Speak On Romance With Taylor Swift

The whole world has been weighing in on Kelce and Swift's relationship, and now the NFL player's friends are putting in their two scents about the couple's romance.

“Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him,” the insider told People. “They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

According to his friends, the two share the same work ethic and stay in each of their own respective lanes.

“They're both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what's his,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together.”

The source adds, “Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa.”