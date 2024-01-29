Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic post-game celebratory moment is particularly resonating with One Tree Hill fans in a viral meme.

If your mind didn't immediately jump to the CW's One Tree Hill upon seeing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating the Chiefs' AFC championship crown on Sunday, you'd be forgiven — but for many people the scene caused some serious déjà vu and flashbacks to the popular teen CW drama that ran from 2003 to 2012.

The connection is having a viral moment after X/Twitter users posted photos and videos of Swift and Kelce embracing after the big win, alongside Hilarie Burton's Peyton Sawyer character and Chad Michael Murray's Lucas Scott in a similar pose from an episode of the WB/CW fan favorite One Tree Hill.

The most popular meme shows the images posted alongside one another with the user caption “my mind immediately went here 🥲 where are my fellow one tree hill lovers?”

my mind immediately went here 🥲 where are my fellow one tree hill lovers? pic.twitter.com/jMT1dpNyIr — marley 🩵 (@marleyharper) January 28, 2024

It didn't take long for one of the actual stars pictured in the show image, Hilarie Burton, to weigh in herself, proudly proclaiming “Yes, yes, yes 💖”.

Fans of One Tree Hill of course pointed out that the celebration depicted from the show in the meme were Lucas and Peyton embracing after Lucas' team winning a basketball championship, not a football game. Also, Peyton is a cheerleader, not the biggest pop star on the planet. So it's not an exact case of life imitating art.

Still, the similarity of the Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Chiefs' celebration moment to the CW classic scene between Hilarie Burton and Chad Michael Murray seems to be causing all the feels for One Tree Hill fans.