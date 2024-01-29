Celebrity couple celebrates together after Chiefs win AFC title

The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl once again after their road victory over the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a huge game as he caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the 17-10 triumph to lead the offense. After the game, Kelce and his superstar songstress girlfriend Taylor Swift celebrated with a hug and a kiss.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss on the field after the Chiefs win and advance to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/SrHv5Rrafp — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2024

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate as the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/OrLtnYKmBT — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2024

Kelce and Swift have become the nation's premier celebrity couple in recent weeks, and even though Swift is in the middle of her most successful concert tour, she has been a frequent spectator at Chiefs games. She has often sat in a luxury box with other members of the Chiefs inner circle — including Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and Kelce's mother Donna — and celebrated many of the Kansas City victories.

Swift was overjoyed when Kelce caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes in the first quarter to open the scoring in the AFC title game. She celebrated with fist bumps and high fives to her partners in the M&T Bank Stadium suite.

Kelce, Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid accepted the AFC Championship trophy on the postgame stage after the victory. Travis Kelce urged all the Chiefs supporters in Baltimore to party and get ready for the Chiefs' trip to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will face the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium February 11 in Super Bowl LVIII. It seems quite likely that Kelce and Swift will be one of the obvious social media angles throughout the build up to the big game.