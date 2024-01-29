A getaway plane, perhaps?

The Kansas City Chiefs are feeling pretty good about themselves right now. After besting the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling AFC Championship Round game, the team finds themselves back in the Super Bowl to defend their crown. Aside from the win, one of the biggest stories surrounding the Chiefs is the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The two high-profile lovebirds shared a moment after the Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. Of course, brands were quick to try and capitalize on the hype between the two. American Airlines, for instance, created two new flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas (the site of the Super Bowl) and back with references to the power couple, per Front Office Sports.

American Airlines just added its flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas and back for Super Bowl LVII. KC → LV: Flight 1989

LV → KC: Flight 87

After breaking out of a mini-slump in the Divisional Round, Kelce continued his elite play in the AFCCG against the Ravens. The Chiefs star tight end had 11 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. Kansas City's offense was struggling to get traction, but when they needed it most, Kelce was, as always, open during third downs.

Kelce and the Chiefs now head to Las Vegas for a chance at history. Kansas City is looking to be the first team to defend their Super Bowl title after winning it the year prior. The last team to do that are the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots back in 2003 and 2004. Standing in their way are the San Francisco 49ers, the team that they bested for their first title a few years ago.

The Chiefs once again enter the Super Bowl as heavy underdogs. The 49ers have been operating on a level that hasn't been matched by many teams this season. Can Mahomes, Kelce, and the rest of Kansas City somehow pull out the win?