If you were at the Sydney Zoo in Australia on Thursday, you may have been treated to the rare and elusive sighting of three particularly enthralling North American mammals — Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter. Their species is non-native to the area, though appeared to be thriving in the new habitat, and are believed to have been transported there by private jet.

The male, Travis Kelce, the largest of the mammals, is known to subsist on Campbell's Chunky Soup, dolphin and buffalo flesh, and Pfizer vaccines. He exhibited a confident strut around the zoo befitting of his recent historic accomplishment, winning a great competition known as the Super Bowl, which is a grand fete in his homosapien corner of the animal kingdom.

The taller and older of the two females, Taylor Swift, is known to be the mate of the Kelce mammal, as their heavy PDA in all public encounters makes clear. Swift is arguably the more impressive of the pair, currently rising to the highest peaks of her species, in villages far and wide, thanks to her gifted ability to communicate through song.

The third exotic visitor, Sabrina Carpenter, appears to be what's known as a third-wheel mammal, forced to tag along and observe the pre-mating rituals of the other two creatures. Carpenter must endure this because she is the opening act for Swift in her beloved musical performance which will take place for the benefit of hundreds of thousands of other Australian mammals in the sunset hours after the zoo closes.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Sabrina Carpenter spotted at the Sydney Zoo. https://t.co/jOjEIQHbof — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2024

The exotic creatures were spotted in a viral video on a human communication medium gawkily known as X, formerly wielding the much more palatable name of Twitter. This platform is owned by a male homosapien who fashions himself the king of the human jungle, but his increasingly erratic behavior and actions of late seem to suggest otherwise.

If you were lucky enough to set your sights on any of these unique and highly-sought after animals — Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter — consider yourselves lucky, for they are of the highest order in nature.