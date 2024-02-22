Travis Kelce is finally in Sydney, Australia to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid speculations that he won't be able to come.

Travis Kelce is now in Sydney to watch Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour in Australia.

As reported by Page Six, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs made his private jet go on a transpacific flight. Departing from California's Van Nuys Airport. Before making a stopover at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and finally touching down in Sydney.

Upon arrival, Kelce was greeted by a flurry of activity. With numerous security personnel present at the airport hangar, indicating the importance of his visit. Alongside is his friend and former Kansas City Chief player, Ross Travis. Both are speculated to watch Swift in VIP tent.

Local media outlets were on standby to capture the NFL star's arrival, documenting Kelce stepping off the plane in a distinctive green tracksuit, a notable departure from his football attire.

Near Taylor Swift's, the Crown hotel in Barangaroo was set to be Travis Kelce's Sydney accommodation during his stay. This coincide with Swift's residence in her penthouse.

Now, the reunion between Kelce and Swift follows a series of events, including Kelce's triumphant Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs. Followed by the unfortunate tragic parade shooting in Kansas City that necessitated their separation. Despite the challenges faced, both Kelce and Swift remained committed to supporting the affected community. Both also made generous donations to aid victims and their families.

With Travis Kelce now in Sydney, fans wonder how he will spend his break from the playoffs to be with Taylor Swift. Some even suggest he wear a Swift merch during the concert.