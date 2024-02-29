Taylor Swift‘s impact on Kansas City Chiefs' star Travis Kelce goes beyond music and into the football field, according to the team's coach, Dave Merritt. In a recent podcast appearance on The Sports Shop Podcast With Reese & K-Mac, Merritt revealed that Swift's presence significantly boosted Kelce's spirits during the football season, ultimately making him a “different man” on the field, InStyle reports.
Merritt emphasized that Swift's effect on Kelce extended to the entire team, creating a positive atmosphere that uplifted everyone. He noted that when Kelce was happy, it encouraged and motivated his teammates as well, ultimately benefiting the team's performance.
Despite some criticism regarding the amount of camera time Swift received during Chiefs games, Merritt expressed that it didn't bother him at all. In fact, he welcomed Swift as part of the Chiefs' extended family, considering her presence alongside Kelce as a positive addition to the team's dynamic.
Swift's involvement with the Chiefs went beyond being a supportive fan in the stands. Merritt revealed that she even made homemade pop tarts for the team behind the scenes, further contributing to the positive atmosphere.
One surprising revelation from Merritt was that Taylor Swift attended more than a few Chiefs games privately before photographers started capturing her presence. This indicates that Swift was genuinely invested in supporting Kelce and the team, regardless of the public spotlight.
Reflecting on the 2023-2024 football season, Merritt humorously remarked that Swift “won a Super Bowl in her first year in the NFL,” highlighting the positive impact she had on the team's success.
Overall, Merritt's comments underscore Swift's influence in uplifting Kelce and the Chiefs, both on and off the field, showcasing the power of her presence beyond the realm of music.