Taylor Swift will not be at the center of an ex's new music release nearly a year after their split. According to U.S. Sun, Matty Healy, who had a brief romance in 2023 with Swift, is reportedly going to release a new album with his 1975 band that is inspired by their relationship.

Healy is gearing up for his sixth album with The 1975 which also consists of Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, and George Daniel.

One song, which is untitled at this time has lyrics: “Keep your head up Princess, your tiara is falling.”

An insider told the outlet that they believe the lyrics are in reference to Healy's romance with Swift. The pop rock band frontman has noted several times in the past that he does not like to call out his past love interests directly.

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty’s fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” the insider said, adding, “Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest.

Last year, Healy, who is now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel, made a nod to his romance with Swift on the Doomscroll podcast.

“Last year, I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons,” he said.

“I think that a lot of artists become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that [in their music,]” he added as he potentially teasing that fans might get answered about their failed romance in new music.

The 1975 has big plans for 2025 as they will be back with new live performances which gives them a chance to debut new music.

“With the band set to headline Glastonbury, a new album dropping in the summer makes perfect sense for them, so they can capitalize on the performance and have some new material,” the insider said.

How Is Taylor Swift's Relationship Now Amid Matty Healy's New Music Announcement?

Both Swift and Healy have moved on since their romance in 2023 fizzled out. The two decided to call it quits ultimately because they weren't a match in the long run.

“They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship,” they added, referencing Swift's split from Joe Alwyn in April 2023.

Healy has since proposed to his girlfriend model Gabbriette Bechtel in June 2024 after they sparked dating rumors in September 2023.

“They’ve only dated since last fall, but Matty Healy quickly fell in love with her,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They've had a serious and intense relationship from day one.”

“They’re excited to be engaged. They're such a cool couple,” the insider adds. “They like to do things their way.”

Swift on the other hand is also in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. The two also fueled romance rumors beginning in September 2023 but are not engaged. However, insiders are predicting an engagement from the pair in the future.

“When the time comes, people will know about it. But they are going to keep some things private and will have elaborate plans in place to ensure secrecy,” a source told The Daily Mail last month. “They are not worried about those close to them leaking info because people who know them respect this. When and if Travis does make this happen it will be for Taylor and for Taylor only.”