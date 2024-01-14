A conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift just earned a response from the pentagon itself, debunking her role as a political asset.

Taylor Swift does not have bad blood with the Pentagon just yet. This is after the office has swiftly debunked a peculiar conspiracy theory propagated by Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Per Watters, Taylor Swift might be “a front for a covert political agenda.” The host shared this theory on a recent show, referencing a video from a 2019 NATO conference, Where Swift was mentioned as a powerful influencer in combating online misinformation.

In response to these claims, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, using a play on Swift's hit “Shake It Off,” issued a statement saying. “As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.” She continued the statement with playful references, emphasizing the need for Congress to approve the supplemental budget request “Swift-ly.” This time, to address potential fiscal concerns.

While dismissing the notion of Swift being a political “asset,” the statement acknowledged her positive role in encouraging voter participation. Swift may not be in partnership with the pentagon. But she actively urged her fans to vote, reminding them of the importance of their voices.

Her ongoing partnership with Vote.org focuses on voter registration, aiming to increase voter engagement and reach underserved communities. Last year, she took to Instagram to encourage fans to vote. “If you are registered to vote in Colorado, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas or Virginia, it’s time to use your voice.”

Taylor Swift's commitment to civic engagement extends beyond rhetoric. She also provides practical tools, such as directing followers to Vote.org's “See What’s on Your Ballot” tool. Our Artist of the Decade also ensures voters are well-informed before heading to the polls.