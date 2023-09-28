California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed his belief that Taylor Swift could wield significant influence in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Although not a potential candidate, Swift could mobilize young voters to support the Democratic party.

Now, Governor Newsom is a prominent Democrat himself and a potential future presidential contender. Recently, he attended the second Republican debate at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, where he acted as a pundit to assess the candidates.

When asked about the impact of celebrities on the upcoming election, Newsom singled out Taylor Swift as a key figure for the 2024 election. He even commended Swift for her unique influence among the young demographic.

Fortunately, this won't be hard to pull for Swift. Since 2019, the global popstar stepped foot in politics for the first time. She denounced Marsha Blackburn as a state representative for Tennessee, calling her ‘Trump in a wig.' Swift gave her public support for Phil Bredesen instead.

Although Swift has not officially declared her party affiliation, her public stances on issues such as LGBTQ rights and abortion rights align closely with the Democratic platform.

In 2020, Taylor Swift once again endorsed a democrat candidate, Joe Biden. She used a vast following to exercise their voting rights.

Swift's power didn't decrease over time. In fact, just recently, Swift urged her 272 million social media followers to register to vote. In return, prompting an immediate response of 35,000 registrations.

Over the years, her fandom and influence will only get bigger and bigger. And Taylor Swift's potential in 2024 presidential election influence cannot be underestimated.