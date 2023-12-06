As TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor Swift drops an interesting revelation on how she rehearsed her iconic Eras Tour,

In 2023, Taylor Swift took the world by surprise with her groundbreaking Eras Tour. So far, it spanned over eight months with 66 sold-out shows across the Americas. The pop sensation, aiming to “superserve the fans,” performed over 40 songs each night in over 3 hours of non-stop performance. But really, how did Swift rehearse the iconic Eras tour?

In an interview with TIME Magazine as the 2023 Person of the Year, Swift reveals she rehearsed for the Eras tour six months prior. With Swift adopting a disciplined routine. This included daily treadmill runs while singing the entire setlist, a specialized strength and conditioning program at Dogpound gym, and three months of dance lessons. Collaborating with choreographer Mandy Moore, Swift sought to incorporate elements of Broadway and create a cinematic experience for the audience.

“They had to work really hard to get the tickets,” she said. “I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be, because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium.”

Unlike previous tours, Taylor Swift rehearsed for Eras tour with alcohol abstinence and maintained rigorous physical training. Performing up to three back-to-back shows per city, Swift's dedication shone through. Even during a hiatus where she would spend “dead days” recovering.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will resume in February 2024 for a six-month run across Asia, Australia, and Europe. It will be followed by a North American finale in October. With more additional shows to come, the tour is a testament to Swift's commitment to excellence. Her mantra is clear: “If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”