The TCU Horned Frogs are back to their winning ways after taking down the West Virginia Mountaineers at home Tuesday night 76-72. Speaking of which, here’s TCU basketball big man Xavier Cork exploding on a Mountaineers defender for a massive dunk that you bet will be replayed over and over in Fort Worth at least for the rest of the week.

XAVIER CORK CAUGHT ONE OMGG!! pic.twitter.com/eIL2r0ChXZ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 1, 2023

Asked after the game about the ground-shaking slam of Cork, TCU star Damion Baugh couldn’t keep himself from cursing. “Can I curse,” Baugh asked before saying ” “Oh, sh–!,” (h/t Charles Baggarly of The Dallas Morning News).

Cork doesn’t usually have a big role for TCU this season, as he entered the West Virginia game with just a 14.0 percent usage rate, per Barttovik, but versus the Mountaineers the 6-9 junior put on a show. He finished with 15 points with four rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes. Cork played in only 14 minutes and scored just two points with a rebound back in the first meeting this season with West Virginia, which was a 74-65 loss in Morgantown for TCU, so he’s definitely savoring his performance in the latest showdown against Bob Huggins’ team.

Baugh, meanwhile had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes to help the Horned Frogs recover right away from their recent 81-74 loss on the road to the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Saturday during the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

TCU, which is now 6-3 in Big 12 play and 17-5 overall, now prepares for a matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater this coming Saturday.